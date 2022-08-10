Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance
MX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
