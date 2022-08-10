Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

MX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

