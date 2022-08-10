MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,802. The stock has a market cap of $312.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

