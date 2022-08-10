MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
