MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Peter Y. Chung Sells 850,311 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,825. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

