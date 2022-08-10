LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $107.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 154,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,842.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

