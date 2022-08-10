LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF comprises about 4.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.27% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.86. 3,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.