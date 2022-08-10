LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 935 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 30,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,889. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.