LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. 3,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

