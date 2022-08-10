Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.18 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LFUS traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.63 and its 200 day moving average is $252.68. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Littelfuse by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

