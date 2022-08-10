Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 488,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483,084. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,903,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,830,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

