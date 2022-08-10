Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Trading Down 0.1 %

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

EVRG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 18,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.