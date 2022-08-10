Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. 290,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

