Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.69. 100,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,878. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

