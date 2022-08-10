Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $300.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



