Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

