Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches Market Cap of $198,927.07

Lendefi (LDFI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $198,927.07 and $799.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

Buying and Selling Lendefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. "

