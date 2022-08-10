Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 17,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,912. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

