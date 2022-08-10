Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 25,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,051. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

