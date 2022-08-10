Leafly (LFLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Leafly has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Leafly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFLY opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

LFLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

