Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00. Approximately 884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

