KWB Wealth Sells 381 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,167. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

