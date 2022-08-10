Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 3.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $48.88. 2,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 849,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

