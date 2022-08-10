Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 147,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3,068.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 222.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

