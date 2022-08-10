Kryptomon Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.72 million and $25,761.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
