Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KCDMY. Barclays downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

