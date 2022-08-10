Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. 56,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.