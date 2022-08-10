KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

