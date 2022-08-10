Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
