Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

