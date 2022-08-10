JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of JPEI stock traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99.03 ($1.20). 10,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.60 million and a P/E ratio of 134.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.29.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
