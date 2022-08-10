JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPEI stock traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99.03 ($1.20). 10,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.60 million and a P/E ratio of 134.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.29.

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

