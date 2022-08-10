JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP)

Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Majorel Group Luxembourg Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of 0AAP stock traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.53 ($0.28). 4,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 1 year low of GBX 22.15 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18.
About Majorel Group Luxembourg
