Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,987,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

