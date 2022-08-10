Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 81,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.98. 230,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

