J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $191.00. 12,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

