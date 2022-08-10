iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $61,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. 115,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

