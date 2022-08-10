iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.14. 6,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.