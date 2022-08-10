iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 4.48% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $2,949,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $255.10. 46,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,858. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.