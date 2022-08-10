iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.87 on Wednesday, hitting $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,051. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

