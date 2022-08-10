iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.70. 33,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.12 and its 200 day moving average is $230.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

