iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 246.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,362. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

