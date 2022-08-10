Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 118,434 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 69,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

