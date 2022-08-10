Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 711 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. 13,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

