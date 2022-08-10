Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.82. 10,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,291. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

