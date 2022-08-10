Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. 8,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.41. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

