Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in KLA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Trading Up 3.2 %

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLAC stock traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

