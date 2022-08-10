Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. 29,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

