Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 556 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.4 %

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.65. 20,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.