Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,369. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

