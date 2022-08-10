IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. IRISnet has a market cap of $33.13 million and $1.65 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,092,521,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,081,110 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

