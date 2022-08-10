IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, reaching $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,983. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

