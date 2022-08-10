IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, reaching $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,983. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Stories
