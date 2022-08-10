Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 263.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,992 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 21.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

